The Artist Loft Gallery in Coos Bay is holding a regional open show/contest titled “Little Gems.” It’s a simple theme with unlimited possibilities, but your work must be no larger than 130 square inches, including any frame.

The show runs from June 3-July 30 and work must be submitted by May 28. Artists at any level who work in most two-dimensional mediums will be accepted. Arists may submit up to three works. There will be a reception, cash prizes, ribbons, and the people’s choice winner receives a one month guest show at the gallery.

For an entry blank with all the details, either email TheArtistLoftGallery@gmail.com or come into the gallery at 367 Anderson in Coos Bay. Any Questions? 

