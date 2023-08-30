Art reception for Jean Ochsner
Art by the Sea Gallery

Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is hosting a reception on Saturday, September 2nd from 2-4:00 pm to honor their member and Featured Artist, Jean Ochsner. Jean has created exciting pieces of art for her show, ‘Majestic and Magical Creatures.’

 

Art reception for Jean Ochsner
