Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is hosting a reception on Saturday, September 2nd from 2-4:00 pm to honor their member and Featured Artist, Jean Ochsner. Jean has created exciting pieces of art for her show, ‘Majestic and Magical Creatures.’
Sign up for Full Access to all of the online content and E-Editions on the www.thewordlink.com website here!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly
|$15.00
|for 30 days
|Yearly
|$99.00
|for 365 days
Read all The World's news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $15 per month.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
Sign up for delivery of The World Newspaper on Tuesdays and Fridays, and for Full Access to the www.theworldlink.com website and E-Editions here!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month Auto Pay
|$24.00
|for 30 days
|13 Weeks
|$68.00
|for 91 days
|26 Weeks
|$112.00
|for 183 days
|52 Weeks
|$192.00
|for 365 days
This subscription will allow existing subscribers of The World to access all of our online content, including the E-Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please email us at admin@countrymedia.net or call us at 1-541 266 6047.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Your last FREE article. SUBSCRIBE to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is hosting a reception on Saturday, September 2nd from 2-4:00 pm to honor their member and Featured Artist, Jean Ochsner. Jean has created exciting pieces of art for her show, ‘Majestic and Magical Creatures.’
Jean uses mixed-media presentation with most of her pieces using either stoneware or porcelain as the clay medium and interfacing them with feathers, pine needles, beads, wire and wood. Her pieces are either wheel thrown, hand built or altered wheel thrown.
She finishes the pieces with mid-range firing or uses various raku techniques to complete the pieces. Her whimsical animals and pots with pine needle weavings are truly remarkable.
The Member’s also have their show, ‘Fall Colors’ on display to help celebrate the upcoming season.
Drop by for the reception and meet Jean, other art lovers, and several of the gallery members. While in the gallery enjoy the many beautiful artworks created by South Coast artists. The gallery will be serving wine and homemade goodies during the reception. The show will run from August 29th to October 1st.
Original paintings, art gourds, pottery, jewelry, photography, woodwork and many unique pieces of art are always on display throughout the gallery. Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is open from 10am-5pm daily and is located at 145 Fillmore Ave SE, Bandon, (next to the Station Restaurant on Highway 101).
You can always check our website at artbytheseagallery.com for more information about the gallery, members and upcoming gallery events.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In