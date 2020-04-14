COOS COUNTY — With April being National Sexual Assault Awareness Month, a group of Coos County nonprofits are calling on local area youth to share their artistry and messages of hope to victims of sexual assault.
As part of a new virtual art contest, young adults in Coos County are being encouraged to submit their best artwork in a variety of formats that include uplifting messages for survivors.
The SAFE Project, Coos Drop and Gizmo’s Angels all teamed up this month to present the art contest as well as to raise local awareness of sexual assault and the resources available throughout the county for survivors.
“We all worked together to get this project going,” said Rachel Espy, the executive director of the SAFE Project. “It’s been pretty cool.”
Organizers are accepting all types of art displays and work such as photographs, paintings, drawings and digital art as well as mixed media.
According to Espy, young adults can also submit music files into the contest, which ends April 25, as long as it includes some sort of message of encouragement or support for survivors.
The submissions will be featured on The SAFE Project’s Facebook page where people can vote online for their favorite art displays from April 25 to May 5.
The first place winner will receive a $50 gift card to The Making Place, an arts and crafts store in North Bend, and the second place winner will receive a $25 gift card to Buzz Restaurant that was donated by Gizmo’s Angels, said Espy.
In a time where community members are being told to socially distance themselves from others, the art contest not only gives people the opportunity to connect with one another, but it also shows survivors they’re not alone and that their community supports them, said Espy.
Young adults interested in participating in the contest can do so by submitting their artwork via email to Rachel Espy’s email address at respy@stopabusecoos.org. For people looking for additional information, visit the SAFE Project’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/stopabusecoos.org/.
Folks can also reach out the Coos Drop, which is a nonprofit organization that works to empower young people through a number of diverse, hands-on programs, through its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thecoosdrop/.
Crisis hotline
If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic or sexual violence, you can find more resources on The SAFE Project’s Facebook page here or you can call its 24/7 crisis hotline at 541-756-7000.
You can also find more information on the Oregon Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence’s website at https://www.ocadsv.org/find-help.
