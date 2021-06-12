On Wednesday, June 16 at 11 a.m., North Bend Public Library’s artist-in-residence Janne LaValle will present a lecture over Zoom. The link is https://tinyurl.com/nm4hkcrw. The link will also be available on the library’s webpage and Facebook page.
The lecture, “Color Your World” will investigate how paintings connect viewers to emotions and information.
According to LaValle, “We all see colors differently: hot or cold; bright or subdued; soft or sharp. Depending on the way the artist feels in the moment, colors can change. Each artist gets to decide what they want to communicate with the color and composition dynamics they choose.”
The lecture plays off the theme of NBPL’s adult summer reading program theme, “Reading Colors Your World.”
LaValle will also lead three paint-along sessions over Zoom this summer on June 23, July 7 and July 14. All sessions are on Wednesdays at 11 a.m.
In her paint-along sessions, LaValle keeps a casual atmosphere. “As long as paint isn't spilled on the table, there are no mistakes that can be made. This is a no-oops experience.”
The lecture and paint-alongs are free, and painting supplies (canvas, brushes and paints) will be provided to the first 14 Coos County residents to sign up. Supplies must be picked up at NBPL. Those with their own supplies are also welcome to register. Details about the subject of the paintings, as well as colors and brushes needed will be announced later and will be available on the library webpage.
To register for the paint-alongs, go to the North Bend Public Library’s website, northbendoregon.us/library.
The paint-alongs are part of the NBPL’s summer reading program. Attendance at library programs earns points for those playing the summer reading game. More information about the summer reading game will be available on the library website.
For more information about this event and other library programs, contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400, email ddouglas@northbendlibrary.org or visit northbendoregon.us/library.
