On Wednesday, June 22 at 11 am, North Bend Public Library’s artist-in-residence Janne LaValle will present a lecture in the NBPL meeting room.
The lecture, “The Conversation of Composition,” explains the storytelling of visual arts. In Janne’s words:
Every book, poem, photograph, painting is thoughtfully composed to tell the story its creator thinks, feels, sees.
For a book or story there is an outline that helps the writer organize a storyline that engages the reader. In visual art, there are visual elements artists have used for hundreds of years to tell a story. Today, art is designed to inform, teach, calm, provoke and celebrate. Composition is essential to this conversation.
This presentation will define the elements of composition and illustrate how the elements have been used through art history to modern art.
This lecture can be enjoyed on its own or viewed as a springboard for the three paint-along sessions Janne will lead this summer on June 29, July 13, and July 27. All sessions are on Wednesdays from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm and will be held live in the library meeting room.
The lecture and paint-along sessions are free, and painting supplies (canvas, brushes and paints) will be provided.
The lecture is also a part of the NBPL’s summer reading program. Attendance at library programs earns points for those playing the summer reading game. More information about the summer reading game will be available on the library website.
For more information about this event and other library programs, please contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400, email nbservices@northbendlibrary.org or see our website at northbendoregon.us/library.
