Art in the Park
On Tuesday, June 20, the Coos Bay Public Library and the Coos Bay Art Museum are teaming up to host Art in Park at Mingus Park.  From 10:30am-noon, the museum and library will host stations in the park with art projects inspired by nature designed for kids and families.  The event is free and open to the public.

The event is part of the Coos Bay Public Library’s annual Summer Reading Program.  During the summer, the Library offers both a reading challenge and programming for all ages which encourage people to read, learn, connect and find their voice.  Beginning June 19 and continuing through August 19, participants of any age can participate in the summer reading bingo challenge, earning badges and entry into prize drawings. Participants who register will get a special prize for entering. This year, people can participate either online or using a paper bingo sheet.  Challenge registration is available on the Library’s website or at the Coos Bay Public Library.

