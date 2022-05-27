After a two-year COVID hiatus, the annual Rummage, Plant and Book Sale is returning to the Coquille Valley Art Center. Members will be donating a large assortment of items for the two-day sale.
The sale will be held Saturday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Organizers plan to have plants, books and assorted rummage including clothing, tools, kitchenware, collectibles and much more. Proceeds will go towards upgrading the heating system to be more energy efficient.
The historic building has depended on an oil furnace in the basement for many years.
The non-profit Art Center is located at 10144 Hwy 42, just a mile and a half southeast of Coquille. Tuesday through Friday, art opportunities are offered in painting, pottery, quilting, fiber arts and stained glass.
For information, call 541-396-3294.
