Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is hosting a reception for Featured Artist Carol Howard, on Saturday, November 5, from 2-4 p.m. Carol’s paintings won the People’s Choice Award at Art by the Sea Gallery in the 2021 Community Show, “Small Works and Miniatures.” Carol grew up in Southeast Alaska and has lived in Oregon since 2005. She has had her work accepted in the juried shows “Maritime” and “Expressions West” at the Coos Art Museum, and is a member of the Bay Area Artists Association and The Artist Loft Gallery.
The Member’s New Show, “Black & White,” will also be up along with the many other pieces of artworks throughout the gallery. Meet and greet the artists while enjoying some homemade baked goods.
