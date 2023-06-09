Come join in on the fun at Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio for a reception on Saturday, June 10, from 2-4 p.m.
Gallery member Matte Hanna is the Featured Artist for June. Matte will be exhibiting his landscapes, seascapes and stellar photography. Matte has spectacular pictures of our nighttime skies that are absolutely mesmerizing.
The gallery member’s also have a new show, ‘Coastal Memories,’ to help celebrate the long-awaited summer.
Drop by and meet Matte, several of our members and enjoy the artworks of South Coast artists. The gallery will be serving wine and gourmet goodies. The show runs from June 6 to July 2.
Original paintings, art gourds, pottery, jewelry, photography, woodwork and many beautiful works of art are always on display throughout the gallery.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio
is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily and is located at 145
Fillmore Ave. SE, Bandon, (next to the Station Restaurant
on Highway 101).
You can always check their website at artbytheseagallery.com or Facebook and Instagram for more information about the gallery, members and upcoming gallery events.
