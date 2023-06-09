Art by the Sea
Contributed photo

Come join in on the fun at Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio for a reception on Saturday, June 10, from 2-4 p.m.

Gallery member Matte Hanna is the Featured Artist for June. Matte will be exhibiting his landscapes, seascapes and stellar photography. Matte has spectacular pictures of our nighttime skies that are absolutely mesmerizing.

Art by the Sea

The mesmerizing work of Matte Hanna will be on display at the Art by the Sea Gallery through July 2.
