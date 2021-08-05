Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio invites the community to attend a reception on Saturday, August 7, from 2-4 p.m. to view the woodwork of Featured Artist Stephen Yates, and the new members’ show, “Textures.” Yates has been a gallery member for a number of years and produces stunning one-of-a-kind tables, cheese boards and bowls as well as an occasional painting in resin. Members will be showing works that feature a variety of interpretations of ‘textures’ in various mediums.
As the featured artist, Yates will be available to discuss his beautiful woodwork, processes and inspirations. Come enjoy the art as well as the company of the gallery’s various member artists throughout the day. Guests may also partake of grab and go snacks.
Gallery happenings can always be found on their website, especially new “Call to Artists” announcements and entry forms at www.artbytheseagallery.com or Facebook for the latest art news. Watch for our videos of gallery works on Instagram and our website. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave., S.E., Old Town Bandon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In