Art by the Sea

Art by the Sea Gallery in Bandon is hosting a reception Saturday, Aug. 5, to honor its featured artists Ann Gardner.

Art by the Sea Gallery is hosting a reception on Saturday, August 5, from 2-4 p.m. to honor their newest member and Featured Artist, Ann Gardner.

After retiring from a life in the theatre, Ann went on to complete her Bachelor of Science Degree in Fine Arts at Portland State University. She has created several uplifting pieces of art specifically created to bring joy, smiles, and happiness to those who view them.

