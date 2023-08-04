Art by the Sea Gallery is hosting a reception on Saturday, August 5, from 2-4 p.m. to honor their newest member and Featured Artist, Ann Gardner.
After retiring from a life in the theatre, Ann went on to complete her Bachelor of Science Degree in Fine Arts at Portland State University. She has created several uplifting pieces of art specifically created to bring joy, smiles, and happiness to those who view them.
The Member’s also have their new show, ‘Fall Colors’ on display to help celebrate the upcoming season.
Drop by for the reception and meet Ann, other art lovers, and several of the gallery members. While in the gallery enjoy the beautiful artworks created by South Coast artists. The gallery will be serving wine and homemade goodies during the reception. The show will run from August 1st to August 27th.
Original paintings, art gourds, pottery, jewelry, photography, woodwork and many unique pieces of art are always on display throughout the gallery.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is open from 10am-5pm daily and is located at 145 Fillmore Ave SE, Bandon, (next to the Station Restaurant on Highway 101).
