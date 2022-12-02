Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is hosting a reception on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2-4 p.m. for gallery member, Ava Richey. Ava is an accomplished painter who works in several mediums and styles, and is a founding member of the gallery.

The Holiday Tables are also up and ready for you to find original, hand-crafted gifts, as well as the member’s show, “Black & White.” The gallery has a wide variety of original artwork, pottery, photography, jewelry, cards, prints, scarves, woven goods, felted hats and much more.



