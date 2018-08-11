WINCHESTER BAY -- Art By The Bay takes place Sept. 1 and Sept. 2 on the waterfront in Winchester Bay, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 to 4 p.m.
Music will be provided by the Worn out Frets both days.
Also featured is a free concert at the Marina Activity Center on Marina Way, with performances by Local Honey at 4:30 and In Session at 6:30. No host bar. There'll be lots of activities for families, including plein air artists, more than 60 Pacific Northwest artists and vendors, food, Reedsport business Defeat River Brewery, Jump For Fun inflatables, a strolling balloon artist plus wineries and distilleries.
The Reedsport/Winchester Bay Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the 2018 event. Information: www.winchesterbay.org. There'll be no admission fee and parking is free as well. Information: call Phyllis at 541-297-6073.