COOS BAY — Join the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Education Committee from 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, in beautifying the ARK Project to make the drop-in center a more inviting place for children, homeless children, youth and their families to visit in their time of need.
Tasks will include removing sod and dirt to create a larger driveway, cutting ivy and blackberry vines, and laying ground fabric and gravel.
The ARK Project is located at 817 S. 19th St., Coos Bay, behind Marshfield High School, between the wood shop and the theater.
To register, contact Stacy Gulseth at 541-269-6652 or by email at StacyG@coos-bay.k12.or.us.
