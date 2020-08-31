COOS COUNTY — The ARK Project received a grant from Wild River Coast Alliance for $5,000 when schools first transitioned to distant learning for the remainder of the school year.
"With these extra funds we have been able to distribute hygiene bags to families all through the summer and to each school district within the county," said Melinda Torres, homeless liaison/ARK Project program manager in an email to The World. "So far, we have been able to give away 300 bags. We still have enough to distribute to each school district before classes begin."
Each hygiene bag includes: toilet paper, tooth paste, tooth brushes, floss, band aids, shampoo/conditioner, deodorant, laundry detergent, and soap.
The ARK Project's primary focus is providing basic need services to homeless children and youth, ages 0-21, and their families throughout Coos County. Families will need to call to setup an appointment. The ARK Project is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The program recently changed locations and the new address is 817 S. 10th St., located directly behind Marshfield High School between the woodshop and theater.
"During this crisis we encourage families in need to reach out for support services," Torres said.
Families can reach out on the ARK Project Facebook page or call them at 541-267-3104, ext. 7115.
