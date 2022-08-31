For most employees of local schools, summer time means some well-deserved time off and a break from students.
But for the ARK Project, there is no break. And Melinda Torres wouldn't have it any other way.
While Coos Bay and North Bend schools are closed over the summer, Torres continued to work to make sure homeless students received a hot meal each week, and, more importantly, to make sure those students saw a friendly face from someone who cared.
Torres said over the summer, the ARK Project served hot meals one day a week, usually on Wednesdays, by taking the food to the students considered most at risk.
"We do 50 hot lunches for at most at-risk kids, like our houseless kids and our at-risk kids," Torres said. "In Coos Bay, we have our kids we want to check on weekly during the summer time. If they have any questions about school, we want them to know they will see us."
While Torres has led the ARK Project at Coos Bay schools for years, this summer she also became the homeless liaison for the North Bend School District. With that, she expanded the lunch program to North Ben students.
"We asked the secretaries who they would like us to check in on each week, se we did that," Torres said. "We know if something happens during the school year, they will say we saw you over the summer. We already have that connection."
The connection is one of the biggest bonuses of offering the summer lunch program. Torres said homeless students need to know there is someone they can trust and count on at school.
This year, the ARK Project partnered with the Coos County OSU Extension office to create healthy, simple meals to be delivered to students.
"We tried to make affordable meals," Torres said. "We got all our meals at Grocery Outlet or we used canned food, so they know you can make a recipe on a budget. We printed out our recipes each week in English and Spanish. The kid loved our bell pepper nachos, they loved it. We just finished it up last week and for the last day we gave them each cook books."
In addition to feeding students, the summer lunch program helped others learn to cook.
"We even had high school students come and help us cook," Torres said. "Some of them did not know how to cook, so it was a good learning experience for them as well. They really enjoyed it. This could be like a new thing we do when we have high school kiddos come help us so they can learn things. It was really nice to have the extra help."
Torres said the majority of students fed over the summer were elementary and junior high students, but the ARK Project is designed to help anyone from pregnant moms to those up to age 22. While the program is based out of Marshfield High School, it is partially funded through grants and donations.
The outside funding allows Torres to open it to any unhoused child or young adult. At the ARK Project, those in need can get clothing, food, accessories and can take hot showers. Because the need does not go away in the summer, the ARK Project was open throughout the summer.
"Just because school ends does not mean you're not homeless anymore and you don't need access to showers," Torres said. "It's a need, and making sure we can have that check in with families. We really try to create those long lasting relationships. A lot of these kids don't have consistent long-lasting adults. Some kids really need that additional support."
Torres said the ARK facility will be closed to prepare for the start of school, but if someone needs assistance, they can call 541-267-3104 ext. 7115 or send a message to the ARK Project on Facebook Messenger.
Torres said recently she has been helping some recent high school graduates who are preparing to go to college. She said seeing those students success makes her work worthwhile.
"They're taking care of their own life," she said. "I always tell them, 'we all have trauma and you have had more than most, but that is only part of your life, it doesn't define your life.'"
