COOS COUNTY — At the end of this month, ARG Transportation Services will no longer be operating on the Coos Bay Rail Line.
After a dispute with the International Port of Coos Bay over operation agreements, ARG has decided to it will no longer work with the Port to service the Coos Bay Rail Link.
The Port of Coos Bay will be taking over Coos Bay Rail operations beginning in November.
ARG said that disputes with the Port are centered around safety concerns, stating that pressure they received from the Port does not allow them to meet their requirements for safety.
In 2008, the Port purchased the Coos Bay Rail Line from the former Southern Pacific Branch Line after years of neglect. The 133 mile line runs from Coquille to just outside of Eugene, where it connects with a Union Pacific line. The rehabilitation project cost more than $24 million in state, local and federal funds. Lines opened again in 2011.
ARG announced earlier this month that it would no longer be operating in the area due to these concerns. No statement from the Port of Coos Bay has been released detailing their plans for the future of the rail line.
This break in the rail line’s operation arrangement comes as the Port of Coos Bay began work to repair a swing span bridge that carries the line over the bay, which failed on April 13. The last statement that the Port made about the bridge suggested that reconstruction is still slated to be completed in the fall of 2018. Repairs are expected to cost $2.5 million and the Port plans to pay for it by utilizing funds from an Oregon State Lottery backed bond.