An archeological study of Ferry Road Park has been completed, but the results will never be released to the public.
North Bend Public Works Director Ralph Dunham told the city council the results are required to remain confidential. While Dunham did not release details, he implied that archaeologically sensitive sites were found in the park.
“We are wishing to open a dialogue with the Confederated Tribe about some of the issues where archaeological permits need to met that make it difficult to operate regular business,” Dunham said.
The council was scheduled to learn about the results of the study during executive session.
Later in the meeting, City Administrator David Milliron said due to the findings, the city could not even remove a fallen tree from a trail without the Tribe’s permission.
“Obviously, you’re going to hear in executive session the archaeological study results, and that may frustrate folks,” Milliron said. “They are confidential. We cannot share them, and folks cannot see them. It’s not a choice we have. We cannot even address a tree until we have an agreement in place for the Tribe.”
The council also learned about progress being made on some of the goals the council set in 2021. The two-year set of goals gives city staff a priority of things to work on. The goals are revamped every two years based on the new council’s plans.
The first goal the council set was to Identify and secure additional revenues for the long-term sustainability of the city. It then set several specific strategies for the staff to prioritize.
Milliron went issue by issue to let the council know what has been done, is being done and is planned for each council strategy6.
Create citywide capital improvement plan
Milliron said the staff is starting to compile a list of projects needed. The list will be included in the 2024 budget and moving forward as the city works to complete goals. Milliron said a study to compile the list will kick off in September.
Explore funding options for pool
This goal has been completed, Milliron said.
“The council has met its commitment back to the public, which was to find the money,” the city administrator explained. “Most recently, you all moved an additional half a million from the community center to the pool. That pool project is moving forward. We still anticipate the pool to be open in October of this year.
Milliron said the city re-advertised the aquatics director position and received several new applications. The goal is to hire someone before the pool opens, so they can lead the way.
Funding and implement road projects
“We’ve done a lot of paving since this goal was put in place, but that was accomplished because we took a lot of years to stockpile money to get these projects done,” Milliron said. “We have about $60-plus million of additional needs”
Police capital improvement
The city administrator said North Bend used COVID funds for pursuit vehicles, which has helped reduce maintenance costs. The city also transferred dispatch services to Coos Bay.
“Overall, I will say if you look at the police department budget and you look at historical budgets, there’s actually a reduction,” Milliron said. “We held to the staff side of it, which was to make sure we realize savings.”
Fire Department
North Bend has made significant progress in the fire department, with the council agreeing to purchase a new fire engine. The city also used grant funding to purchase rapid-response vehicles, which will save wear and tear by using the smaller vehicles for minor calls
Community Center
Milliron said little progress has been made after the council moved $500,000 from the community center to the pool. Serious repairs are needed, but there is little money currently available.
“We're going to explore any other potential grants, any state or federal funds and any public-private partnerships,” Milliron said. “We have a find a solution.”
Simpson park project
Irrigation work in the park should be completed by July 1, after the city added new parking and a picnic table and bench was added through an Eagle Scout project. No additional projects in park are planned until the Parks Master Plan is finished.
North Bend Library
“At this time our goal is to maintain what we have, so it can be sustainable,” Milliron said.
He said there is $500,000 in Urban Renewal Agency budget to make repairs at the library.
Ferry Road Park
While work at the park has stopped due to the archaeological study, Milliron said the city is continuing to work.
“We will be investigating whether we can put that park on the National Register of Historic Places and see if we can get some additional grants for that park,” he said.
Some other council goals discussed included:
Public Works Funding
Milliron said the big problem North Bend faces is it is unable to get grants because its rates are too low.
“That’s nice that are rates are low, but it’s also an albatross,” he said. “If our system gets too bad, you won’t have a choice. The state will step in and change the rates.”
County annex
The Urban Renewal Agency purchased the annex with the idea of tearing it down and having a multi-use development built.
Milliron said work is moving forward slowly, and he hopes progress moves quicker by the end of the year.
