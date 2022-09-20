In the coming months, there will be more opportunities for residents of Coos Bay and North Bend to eat out.
The city of Coos Bay confirmed last week that Arby's, Mod Pizza and Starbucks were planning to move into a new development currently being built on Newmark Avenue, at the east side of the Walmart parking lot.
Last week, construction crews began removing the parking lot in the area near the Seventh Day Adventist Church in anticipation of construction beginning for the new businesses.
Arby's and Mod Pizza would bring new dining opportunities into the region, while Starbucks would open a new location in the city.
Arby's is a nationwide fast-food restaurant known mostly for its roast beef sandwiches and curly fries. The closest Arby's is currently in Roseburg.
Mod Pizza is a nationwide pizza chain with a strong presence in the Northwest. Mod Pizza, which offers pizza, salads and more, has 20 stores in Oregon and 70 in Washington state. Mod Pizza, which started in Seattle, is also known for hiring employees who often need a second chance in society.
Starbucks will not be new to the region, but the store on Newmark Avenue will give the nationwide chain a stronger presence in the Empire area. Starbucks has a stand-alone store in Highway 101 near the Coos History Museum and two locations inside Safeway in North Bend and Coos Bay.
While work by Oregon Architecture, which represents the three businesses, has begun, no completion date has been announced.
Despite being in the city of Coos Bay, the city of North Bend agreed to have the development connect to the wastewater system in North Bend. Coos Bay and North Bend have an agreement that allows businesses to connect to the other city's system if it is easier.
