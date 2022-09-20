In the coming months, there will be more opportunities for residents of Coos Bay and North Bend to eat out.

The city of Coos Bay confirmed last week that Arby's, Mod Pizza and Starbucks were planning to move into a new development currently being built on Newmark Avenue, at the east side of the Walmart parking lot.

