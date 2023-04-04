Advanced players

Advanced players intently studying their games to make the best moves

 Contributed photo

Thirty Five Chess Players were not fooling around on April Fool’s Day as they played in the Pacific High School Chess Tournament.

The games were intense as many are preparing for the two State Tournaments later this month. It was Pacific High School's first chess tournament that they hosted and there almost was not enough room in the library,

Intermediate section

Intermediate section happy that everyone gets a sweet prize at the end.
August Davis

August Davis happy with his prize for being one of the youngest players!
Christian Williams

Christian Williams shows off his first place trophy.
