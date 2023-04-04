Thirty Five Chess Players were not fooling around on April Fool’s Day as they played in the Pacific High School Chess Tournament.
The games were intense as many are preparing for the two State Tournaments later this month. It was Pacific High School's first chess tournament that they hosted and there almost was not enough room in the library,
In the novice section, Christian Williams (Myrtle Point) was undefeated and took first. Delainey Swan (Coquille) and Malichi Florez (Coquille) tied for second.
In the intermediate section, Kayla Sullivan (Langlois) was undefeated and took first. James Hanburg (Coquille) got clear second losing only to Sullivan. Third place was a five way tie between Tucker Long (Langlois), Logan Knapp (Langlois), Jack Taylor (Bandon), Angelina Morones (Langlois adult) and Luke Noel (Coquille).
In the advance section, Ray Tan (Coos Bay Adult) was undefeated. Frank Morse (Coquille) won second losing only to Tan and third place was a tie between McKinley Warncke (Coquille) and Kenny McMillen (Bandon).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In