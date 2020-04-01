SOUTH COAST – As hospitals around the world work to treat the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Red Cross is holding blood drives all around the area in April to collect donations of blood and platelets.
On April 14, there will be a blood drive in Coos Bay, at Southwestern Oregon Community College and another in Reedsport at the Reedsport Community Center on April 15. There will also be blood drives at Southwestern on April 15 and 16.
The blood drives at Southwestern will be in Newmark Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Reedsport event will be from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.
There will also be a blood drive at North Bend High School on April 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
According to Valerie Gordon with the Red Cross they are accepting all blood types, though due to the short shelf life they have an ongoing need for platelets. She encourages donors to make appointments online. Donors can save time by filling out their health history questions prior to their visit at www.redcrossblood.org/rapidpass.
“These questions can be answered via computer or smartphone and must be completed the day of the drive,” said Gordon. “This process will save donors 15-20 minutes.”
The blood drives will be conducted to allow for social distancing and providing enough space between everyone. Gordon noted that blood drives are considered essential health events, and that Governor Kate Brown is encouraging everyone to give blood.
“In times of crisis, the Red Cross is fortunate to witness the best of humanity as people roll up a sleeve to help those in need,” says a statement from the Red Cross. “We greatly appreciate the generosity of the public to help stock hospital shelves. There is no known end date in this fight against coronavirus and the Red Cross needs the help of blood and platelet donors and blood drive hosts to maintain a sufficient blood supply for weeks to come.”
For more information, or to schedule appointments, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
