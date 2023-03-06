There are few things as ingrained in our society as electricity, and because of that, learning the trade of being an electrician is a very in-demand skill set.
Many people may not be aware that there are programs on the coast that can give people all the tools they need to enter this lucrative and valuable trade. The Pacific Inside Electrical Apprenticeship program based out of North Bend, Newport and Coos Bay has been training electricians on the coast for decades.
The program is managed by Pacific Inside Electrical JATC. JATC is an acronym that stands for Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee. According to their website, Pacific Inside Electrical JATC is jointly operated by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local Union 932 and the Oregon Pacific-Cascade Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA).
The committee is comprised of equal numbers of members from labor and management, dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and high-quality apprenticeship training program on the Oregon Coast.
Niq Brening, training director for Pacific Inside Electrical JATC, gave some of the reasons the program may be appealing for those entering the field.
"I think for the type of people that are interested in a trade like electrical, you're going to get a great sense of gratification, as far as, like, at the end of your workday, you will feel satisfied that you're accomplishing something," Brening said. "As far as wage, it's an excellent wage not just for our area but in general. It's a competitive, family-wage job. You come out of it with no college debt or anything. So, it's an excellent alternative for someone who's not really interested in college, or it's just not for them."
Three apprenticeship programs are offered. Like many other trades, the Pacific Inside Electrical Apprenticeship program allows people to work and train simultaneously. The most popular is their "Inside Program."
"The inside program is the one that most people apply for because the licensing gives them the most broad ability to find work, in that they can work on most electrical systems," Brening said. "So that one, that's a four-year apprenticeship program, and that consists of 8,000 on-the-job hours and 900 classroom hours. During the apprenticeship, you're paid during your work. So, it's not like an internship; you're actually paid. The schooling is two nights a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays."
The second program they offer is a 2-year, 4,000-on-the-job hour "residential only" program that allows people to work only on very small commercial and residential house projects.
The final program is a 3-year, 6,000-on-the-job hour "technical" program, which enables graduates to work on limited energy projects like telecommunications and fiber optics. The on-the-job and classroom training combines hands-on experience and by-the-book know-how.
"Once you complete our program, you are fully equipped with all the knowledge you'll need become an electrician; you are an electrician when you turn out from our programs," Brening said. "It's a national based curriculum. So, we follow the same guidelines that an apprenticeship in, say, New York or California. So, it's nationally accredited."
The inside program is the most popular because it encompasses all the skills an electrician could need and includes the skills from the other programs. For those interested in applying, Brening said that the technical and residential programs tend to draw fewer applications, meaning the chance of being accepted is higher. The inside program averages about 100 applicants, typically accepting 10 people yearly.
Pacific Inside Electrical JATC has a satellite classroom in Newport, a classroom in Coos Bay, and its main headquarters in North Bend. They are hoping to get another satellite classroom in the Brookings or Gold Beach area.
The two training facilities in Coos Bay and Newport serve as hubs for apprenticeship classes and continuing education courses for licensed Oregon electricians to maintain their licensing requirements.
According to Brening, the apprenticeship program has been around since the early 1960s.
"Our jurisdiction actually goes from the California border all the way to the north end of Lincoln County, so it's a pretty narrow strip of land, but it covers a long section of the Oregon coast," Brening said. "It only goes inland not much further than Myrtle Point, Powers area."
The program is open to all applicants. To find more information, visit https://www.pacificjatc.com. Brening encouraged all people interested in applying to apply.
"We encourage any and all applicants: male, female, minority, veterans. We have veteran programs for direct entry," Brening said. "We would like to see more female and minority applicants get involved in this; it's an industry that's not as diversified as it should be."
