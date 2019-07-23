NORTH BEND — National Night Out is coming up, serving as a reminder that neighborhoods stands together against crime.
According to a press release from the North Bend Police Department, National Night Out is from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, in neighborhoods throughout the city.
Gabby Timmins, right, 5, of North Bend sits in the front of a patrol car during the 2017 National Night Out event at Ferry Road Park in North Bend.
“Crime prevention and reduction occurs when neighbors look out for neighbors and call police when things are amiss around their homes,” the release said. “National Night Out is an opportunity for citizens to get to know those who live around them and demonstrate to the criminal element that our neighbors band together and look out for one another. Crime will not be tolerated in our neighborhoods.”
To apply for a street closure/block party permit, visit https://www.northbendoregon.us/forms and scroll down on the right to the pdf file "National Night Out 2019."
Applications for permits must be returned to NBPD by Thursday, Aug. 1.