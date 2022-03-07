Douglas County Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice and Tom Kress are accepting applications for an open position on the Douglas County Fair Board.
Duties of the board include:
• Establish policy for all matters of concern in the operation of the fairgrounds, and direct the fair manager in carrying out these policies.
• Approve salaries and terms of service for manager.
• Review and take action on budgets, reports, and bills.
• Approve major contracts and purchases, special interim use fees and plans for major constructions.
• Review and approve plans for the annual County Fair and other functions pertaining to the fairgrounds.
• The board meets regularly once a month.
Citizens residing in Douglas County who possess the specified qualifications and are interested in serving on this board, are urged to submit an application to the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. Applications are available online at http://douglasfairgrounds.com/aboutus.html or in-person at the Board of Commissioners’ Office, located in Room 217 at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Avenue in Roseburg or by calling (541) 440-4201. Board recruitment will remain open until position is filled.
