Professor Dr. John Shea

The Anthropology and Sociology Department at Southwestern Oregon Community College welcomes Dr. John Shea, Archaeology Professor at Stony Brook University, to our Anthropology and Sociology Speaker Series on March 2, 2023 at 6:00 pm.

This virtual event will be carried via our LiveStream service, making it free and accessible to the public. Access the LiveStream here: https://livestream.com/accounts/1075958



