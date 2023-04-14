The Anthropology and Sociology Department at Southwestern Oregon Community College is excited to present Digitizing the Oregon Trail, a talk by Dr. Dana L. Pertermann, Associate Professor of Anthropology & Sociology at Southwestern. Join us April 18, 2023 on the Coos Bay campus (1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay) in Eden Hall, Room 1, from 6 to 7pm.
Dr. Pertermann will be presenting on her research on the Oregon Trail. Her explorations involve using ground penetrating radar to look at structures underground which help us understand historical events that may lack archaeological remains.
