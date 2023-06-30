Stewart: Coos Bay has inspired other communities to make change.
Two years after the city of Coos Bay took a strong stand to admit its past sins and move toward reconciliation, the stand it took is reverberating around Oregon.
That’s the message Taylor Stewart shared during the city’s third Juneteenth celebration at the Coos History Museum. The South Coast Equity Coalition planned the event.
Stewart helped spearhead the first Juneteenth celebration, during which the city placed a memorial marker for Alonzo Tucker, a young black man who was murdered and lynched in Coos Bay in 1902.
Stewart has returned each of the last two years and spoke about his story and the work done by Coos Bay and museum volunteers to place the marker and what is meant to the state.
Stewart, who now leads the Oregon Remembrance Project, said he never imagined he would be the person standing in front of crowds talking about the history of Black Oregonians and how communities can start to make amends for past mistakes.
He said that began to change in 2018 when he took a civil rights trip. During that trip, he visited the Equal Justice Initiative Museum in Montgomery, Alabama.
One of the museums, the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, memorializes up to 6,500 Blacks who were lynched in America. Stewart said walking into that museum shocked him.
“I had always know about lynchings in the abstract, but to read the names made it personal,” he said. “There was name after name after name. What really made it personal was seeing the names of Stewart.”
At the museum, the EJI had forms that people could fill out if they wanted to volunteer to help memorialize those who were lynched. Stewart said he initially hesitated, thinking there was nothing he could offer. But he eventually filled out the form.
“You don’t have to be an extraordinary person to do extraordinary things,” Stewart said.
After returning to Oregon, the EJI contacted him, telling Stewart the story of Alonzo Tucker.
In 1902, Tucker was a 28-year-old black man. He was a boxer and was married. He was accused of raping a white woman, which turned out to be false, but the accusation enough led to a mob looking for him. Approximately 300 people searched for Tucker, who was shot in a store on Front Street and dragged to the Marshfield bridge, where he was hung.
After hearing about the story, Stewart reached out to the Coos History Museum and found a partner willing to help with the memorial project. The first step took place on February 29, 2020, when Stewart and many others participated in a soil ceremony. During the ceremony soil from three sites was collected and placed in jars. One jar stayed at the history museum, and one went to the EJI museum.
On Juneteenth two years ago, Stewart came back to Coos Bay to participate in the Juneteenth celebration, where the memorial marker for Tucker was placed at the museum. Stewart said that move gave Coos Bay two dates of significance, 1901 when Tucker was killed and 2021 when he was memorialized.
“This event was fitting for a Juneteenth celebration,” Stewart said. “Juneteenth is a holiday that is not only a celebration but a call to action. This is a legacy of justice that is waiting to be written. So, what will the final chapter be?”
During that first Juneteenth celebration, one person in attendance was from Grants Pass. That person was so impacted she reached out to Stewart about working to help Grants Pass face its past mistakes and move toward reconciliation.
Stewart said Grants Pass was what was known as a Sundown City. That implied all Black people had to be out of the city before the sun went down. In Grants Pass, Juneteenth this year was celebrated with a memorial marker and a move to a Sunup City, that is now welcoming.
“Grants Pass will not be the last community that looks to Coos Bay as to what can be done with racial reconciliation,” Tucker said.
Stewart said Coos Bay remains an inspiration in the state, and he encouraged those in attendance to continue to take steps, even small ones, to help Coos Bay be a welcoming community.
“Just because you can’t change a whole of something doesn’t mean you can’t change a part,” Stewart said. “Don’t let your inability to do everything stop you from doing one thing. My call is to stop individuals like yourself from saying, ‘why me’ and instead say, ‘why not me.’”
