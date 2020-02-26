COOS BAY — More than 500 teddy bears were collected this year as hundreds of people from around Coos County once again participated in Southwestern Oregon Community College's annual Teddy Bear Toss held Saturday, Feb. 22.
The event, which was hosted by the Southwestern Junior Chamber of Commerce, was held during the men’s basketball game at Southwestern's Prosper Hall over the weekend.
At halftime, folks tossed hundreds of new teddy bears and stuffed animals which were donated to Bay Area Hospital’s Pediatric Unit and the Kids’ HOPE Center in Coos Bay earlier this week.
Volunteers pile up bears Saturday after the annual Teddy Bear Toss to benefit the Kids' HOPE Center during halftime at Southwestern Oregon Com…
Children who visit the hospital or center will often get a teddy bear or stuffed animal as a way to bring them some joy and comfort while they receive services, said Kids’ HOPE Center director Ashley Matsui.
“A lot of the kids that we see are coming in through these doors with not a lot of hope,” said Matsui. “Being able to walk away from this experience with something tangible that they can take home such as a teddy bear provides comfort for them. It’s something I think is really valuable to what we do here.”
The child abuse intervention center for Coos County, the Kids’ HOPE Center provides support services to families and children who have experienced abuse or neglect.
At the center, child advocates and board-certified pediatricians work together to eliminate any further traumatization for children undergoing medical exams and interviews.
Last year, the Kids’ HOPE Center serviced about 400 kids in Coos County. Each child, as well as any of their siblings who accompany them on their visit, will walk away with a new teddy bear, said Matsui.
Seeing the benefits firsthand, Matsui said she is thankful to Southwestern's Junior Chamber of Commerce for hosting the event and for donating teddy bears to its center every year.
Matsui also said she’s grateful to the countless community members and partners who participated and donated this year including the Lions Club and Marshfield High School.
Anyone still interested in donating a teddy bear or stuffed animal as well as a variety of new, unused hygienic items, blankets and other supplies, can do so by contacting the Kids’ HOPE Center at 541-266-8806.