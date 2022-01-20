During the last two weeks of January, local anti-poverty agencies will conduct a count of persons experiencing homelessness in our communities.
Partnering agencies include Oregon Coast Community Action, the Curry Homeless Coalition, Nancy Devereux Center, Alternative Youth Activities, United Harmony Methodist Church, Brookings CORE Response, and At Risk Kids (ARK).
The annual Homeless Point In Time Count is a federally required event performed by every county in the State and across the country during the last 10 days in January. It is a count of all unsheltered and sheltered individuals and families experiencing homelessness. It is vital to assessing need and leveraging resources to prevent and minimize homelessness in Oregon.
In 2020, volunteers counted 435 children, 703 adults and 48 Seniors in Coos and Curry counties who were living without permanent housing.
To get the most accurate count possible, they rely on the help of community members. Volunteers are needed to survey individuals as well as distribute supplies and donations. An hour training is required prior to the event.
“It is a humble and eye-opening opportunity to connect with and witness the struggles our homeless neighbors endure,” one volunteer said during a previous count.
“Speaking with individuals experiencing homelessness underscored the severity and pervasiveness of the issue. Many times, I thought, ‘this could be me.’ I spent a few hours in the cold, they have to spend days and nights in it,” accounts another volunteer.
If you would like to help and make a difference in the lives of homeless individuals, children and families, visit www.orcca.us or contact Laura Moore at 541-435-7082 or via email lmoore@orcca.us.
