In honor of the commercial fishing fleet and its importance to the Charleston community, the annual Blessing of the Fleet and Memorial Service will be held at the Charleston Fisherman’s Memorial Garden, near the launch ramp at the Charleston Marina at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 30.
The service will honor the local men and women involved in commercial fishing and the fishing industry who have died since 1941. An application to have loved one’s name include on the plaque can be obtained at either the Charleston Marina offices or by contacting Margery Whitmer, secretary of the Fishermen’s Memorial. Applications will be received through March 30.
As part of the event, local marine services firm owner William Elderkin will speak to the local fishing industry and the fisherman’s memorial, providing opening and closing remarks. A blessing of the fleet will take place, and the U.S. Coast Guard will provide a color guard and advance and retire the colors. The 1954 buoy bell will be rung as each name is read. The ringing of the bell is significant because fishermen rely on this sound for safe navigation.
Following the blessing and memorial service, there will be a coffee and a special cake reception at the Charleston Fishing Families facility located at 63480 Crossline Road in Charleston. All are welcome to attend. In addition, a Coast Guard lifeboat will load floral arrangements to take to sea and lay on the water in a brief ceremony. The boat is scheduled to get under way immediately after the blessing and memorial service, weather permitting.
The community is encouraged to provide floral arrangements or memorial wreaths, provided they contain only biodegradable materials. Local floral businesses can readily accommodate requests for this type of arrangement. Wreaths will be accepted at the Fishermen’s Memorial and then delivered to the boat if wished.
