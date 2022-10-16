Animal shelters nationwide have one big issues they all face - a serious lack of funding.
Nonprofit shelters rely heavily on fundraising as a means of keeping the doors open and finding families to adopt abandoned dogs, cats and other pets.
Sign up for Full Access to all of the online content and E-Editions on the www.thewordlink.com website here!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly
|$15.00
|for 30 days
|Yearly
|$99.00
|for 365 days
Read all The World's news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $15 per month.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
Sign up for delivery of The World Newspaper on Tuesdays and Fridays, and for Full Access to the www.theworldlink.com website and E-Editions here!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month Auto Pay
|$24.00
|for 30 days
|13 Weeks
|$68.00
|for 91 days
|26 Weeks
|$112.00
|for 183 days
|52 Weeks
|$192.00
|for 365 days
This subscription will allow existing subscribers of The World to access all of our online content, including the E-Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please email us at admin@countrymedia.net or call us at 1-541 266 6047.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Your last FREE article. SUBSCRIBE to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Animal shelters nationwide have one big issues they all face - a serious lack of funding.
Nonprofit shelters rely heavily on fundraising as a means of keeping the doors open and finding families to adopt abandoned dogs, cats and other pets.
Government run shelters, like the Coos County Animal Shelter, also face steep shortcomings and rely on groups like Animal Shelter Partners to meet the needs of the animals that call the shelter home.
Last weekend, Animal Shelter Partners hosted its sixth Barktoberfest as a fundraiser to continue the work it is doing at the shelter.
"Animal Shelter Partners is the 501c3 nonprofit that raises money to help above the county budget," said Julie Kremers, a board member of ASP.
At Barktoberfest, Kremers manned the ASP booth while watching over the event that drew more than a dozen vendors along with many people visiting with their pets. The shelter also hosted a booth, where four cats were adopted in just the first two hours of the event.
"We have a constant flow," Kremers said. "I've been talking to the vendors, and they're doing pretty well. We're trying to grow it. Momentum is building."
Animal Shelter Partners has been responsible for some major upgrades to the shelter, things like building a fresh air "Catio" that provided a much nicer living environment for the cats. ASP also built a covered play area for families to meet dogs and rebuilt a carport for added storage.
"I started doing this because I hate to see animals suffer," Kremers said. "Animals don't have voices so I do everything I can to try to make anything better for them."
ASP Board President Lori Hannah said the shelter currently has around 15 dogs and 30 cats at its location with another 15 to 20 cats in foster homes until they are old enough to be fixed. At the shelter, no animal can be adopted unless it is spayed or neutered. She said the shelter works not only to find good homes for the animals, but to make sure every adoptive family is prepared for their pet.
"Everybody is spayed or neutered, vaccinated, they're given flea treatments, they're wormed," Hannah said. "You get a free vet visit, and we send home a home bag. If we get enough donations, there are toys and treats."
Another thing ASP Is very supportive of is a local spay and neuter program. The S/Nipped program is vital, Hannah explained.
"Someone donated a sum of money to start it last year," Hannah said. "That money has almost run out, but we're going to conserve the program. Cats are free and dogs are $10."
To learn more about Animal Shelter Partners and what help they need, visit https://www.animalshelterpartners.com/
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In