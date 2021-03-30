COOS COUNTY ─ Friends of Coos County Animals is known for showing adoptable pets at Pony Village Mall on Saturdays. However, its weekend space has sat empty since the pandemic began.
Regardless, Executive Director Diane Lyddon said that the nonprofit has seen steady adoptions for cats and dogs.
“We’ve been doing amazingly well,” she said.
In 2019, she said FOCCAS saw 274 adoptions. In 2020, it saw 238 adoptions.
“We weren’t too far off,” she said, but added that adapting to pandemic restrictions was stressful while also taking over as executive director.
Lyddon stepped into the leadership role on May 1 of 2020. She got her beginnings in the organization a few months prior as a foster home for felines with Wobbly Cat Syndrome. With a background in animal welfare work, and years as a volunteer helping nonprofits in Illinois, Lyddon was a good fit for executive director.
When the pandemic restrictions changed how FOCCAS could run, Lyddon introduced an online application for dogs and cats. Since adding that online component, she said it has “really helped out (and) been a wonderful tool to help us get the right fit (for the animals).”
Another big change in the past year is that Coos County isn’t seeing litters of puppies like it used to, she said. Lyddon credits that with people connecting on Facebook, where puppies are often rehomed via social media. Even so, she said FOCCAS wants to be involved simply to help pay for spays and neuters, as well as vaccines, before pets are brought to their forever homes.
“A lot of people at home breeding aren’t thinking about that kind of thing,” she said, and added, “But we’re not sure why there is a lack of adoptable dogs.”
FOCCAS has a grant through the Johnston Charitable Foundation for its voucher program. These vouchers, once requested by anyone in the community, can be used at Snipped to help pay for spays and neuters.
Because there is such a large dog shortage being seen across Oregon, FOCCAS is teaming up with the Coos County Animal Shelter bring in adoptable dogs from California.
Lyddon recalled when she first moved to Oregon four years ago, her family wanted another dog but found the only way to do so was through a group in Portland and then drive to Vancouver, Wash. to pick the dog up.
“It’s amazing how hard it is to find adoptable dogs around here,” she said.
But when it comes to cats, Lyddon said there is no shortage. FOCCAS works with local animal advocate, Venna Delay, who “does an incredible job with the spay and neuter of feral cats in the community,” she said.
“She is constantly at work to trap feral cats, getting them fixed at Snipped and trying to get down the population of strays,” Lyddon said.
Though FOCCAS is seeing an increase in adoptable cats as people move into assisted living homes and the cats they had then go to shelters.
“…And it’s really hard to find foster homes for cats, especially adult cats,” Lyddon said. “So many people want kittens. But as an adult cat, you know their personality and what you’re getting while with kittens you don’t know what you’re getting.”
These animals go to either FOCCAS, Kohl’s Cat House or the Coos County Animal Shelter.
At FOCCAS, Lyddon said that some of the adult cats currently up for adoption include a 2-year-old tuxedo cat named Bartemus.
“The foster raves about him,” Lyddon said. “He’s good with kids, snuggly, friendly.
“I’m not sure why we still have him other than he is just an adult cat and it’s hard to find them homes.”
Lyddon is the foster home for a 10-year-old medium hair calico named Chloe, who she described as “a big teddy bear.”
There is also one who was recently returned by someone “who was overwhelmed with cats,” Lyddon said. “Shade, the 4-year-old grey tabby, is used to going in and outside. Normally we require cats to stay inside, but since we know she likes to go outside it would probably be OK… (Shade) is affectionate with people and gets along with other cats. Keep her away from birds.”
Since not being able to be open at the mall on weekends, Lyddon said FOCCAS has seen a decrease in donations.
However, they hope to resume its usual mall spot on Saturdays this summer.
“…But not with animals unless we’re overwhelmed with kittens,” she said. “There’s no reason to take (animals) to the mall and stress them like that… I know some people like to see what we have for sale, like doggy jackets, so we may do this in the summer.”
To adopt, become a foster home for cats or kittens, or place a donation, visit www.friendsofcooscountyanimals.org.
