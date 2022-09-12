Cash prizes

A bass derby volunteer uses an electronic scanner on an angler’s catch. The scanner spots implanted microchips that are redeemable for cash prizes.

Six lucky anglers collected cash during a Labor Day Weekend bass derby on the Coquille River. They took home prizes ranging from $50 to $500, while helping reduce the population of invasive, predatory smallmouth bass. 

Prizes were awarded for bass that were tagged with microchips, redeemable for cash. But two bass worth $1,000 each are still at large. That means the cash is waiting for someone to reel it in, courtesy of the Port of Coquille River.

