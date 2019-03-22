COQUILLE — U.S. Air Force Airman Andrew N. Piburn has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. He earned distinction as an honor graduate.
Andrew is the son of Andrew T. Piburn of Coquille. He is a 2014 graduate of Coquille High School.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.