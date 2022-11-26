November 25, 2022 at approximately 5:30 pm North Coos 911 Dispatch Center began receiving calls about a possible structure fire in the 100 block of Anderson Ave. Initial reports were that there was smoke coming from a business in that area. Coos Bay Police Department arrived just prior to Coos Bay Fire Department and confirmed the reports of smoke although at that time no fire was seen.
When Coos Bay Fire Department arrived, they found a very large 3 story commercial building with multiple tenants which was directly connected to other large buildings comprising over one block of our downtown area. In the fire building Coos Bay Fire Department found light smoke coming from Nail Polish Spa at 125 Anderson Ave, and the windows for Darrell’s Devils Food which occupies 135/145 Anderson Ave darkened and hot to the touch indicating a very active hot fire. The Battalion Chief in charge of the incident for Coos Bay Fire Department immediately requested that the incident be upgraded to a confirmed structure fire and requested that North Bend Fire Department and Charleston Rural Fire Protection District send one fire engine each to assist.
Within minutes of arrival fire crews forced their way into the building with fire hoses in an attempt to extinguish the fire. Initial attempts were able to keep the fire cooled and somewhat confined until additional help arrived. Due to the amount of heat and uncommon layout of the business it took fire crews multiple attempts to push all the way into the building and extinguish the fire.
The fire was brought under control approximately 20 minutes after the first calls to 911. Fire crews spent nearly 2 additional hours checking for fire extension and removing smoke from the building. This was followed by fire investigation completed by Coos Bay Fire Department with a investigation report expected to be completed later this week. At the conclusion of this incident Nail Polish Spa received significant smoke damage and Darrell’s Devil Food received significant fire and smoke damage. Fortunately, both businesses have insurance to help them in the aftermath.
Fire officials would like to take this opportunity to remind citizens that fires in businesses pose different safety challenges to the public. Fires in these types of occupancies can create great confusion for citizens due to unfamiliar surroundings and potentially large numbers of people. Citizens are remined that if you are in a business and there is indication that there may be a fire you should exit the business in a calm manner and remain outside until fire officials cleared the building.
Coos Bay Fire Department would like to express their gratitude to all agencies that helped with this incident which included Coos Bay Police Dept, North Bend Fire Dept, Charleston Rural Fire Protection District, Myrtle Point Fire Chief, Bay Cities Ambulance, Pacific Power, Northwest Natural Gas, and the business owners of both businesses effected
