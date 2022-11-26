Coos Bay Fire Department

Coos Bay Fire Department

 Contributed photo

November 25, 2022 at approximately 5:30 pm North Coos 911 Dispatch Center began receiving calls about a possible structure fire in the 100 block of Anderson Ave. Initial reports were that there was smoke coming from a business in that area. Coos Bay Police Department arrived just prior to Coos Bay Fire Department and confirmed the reports of smoke although at that time no fire was seen.

When Coos Bay Fire Department arrived, they found a very large 3 story commercial building with multiple tenants which was directly connected to other large buildings comprising over one block of our downtown area. In the fire building Coos Bay Fire Department found light smoke coming from Nail Polish Spa at 125 Anderson Ave, and the windows for Darrell’s Devils Food which occupies 135/145 Anderson Ave darkened and hot to the touch indicating a very active hot fire. The Battalion Chief in charge of the incident for Coos Bay Fire Department immediately requested that the incident be upgraded to a confirmed structure fire and requested that North Bend Fire Department and Charleston Rural Fire Protection District send one fire engine each to assist.

