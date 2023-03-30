Students are being encouraged to make healthy food choices at school and beyond. What better way to promote healthy eating than having kids share their favorite healthy recipes?
Fifth graders from across the Coos Bay School District recently created and submitted their own original recipes for the Sodexo sponsored future chef challenge.
Sodexo’s National Future Chefs Challenge has encouraged thousands of elementary students across North America to learn more about nutrition, healthy food choices, cooking techniques and presentation by participating in a good-natured cooking competition for more than a decade.
The Coos Bay School District participated in the challenge this year with director of nutrition services, Janine Lee, and Sodexo administrative assistant, Candice Cabudol. The nutrition staff said the future chef challenge was a fun way for the students to become more capable in the kitchen.
“It helps to foster growth and community with students to be more comfortable cooking healthy food,” said Director of Nutrition Services Janine Leep. “It also fosters a little more respect between students and those who prepare their meals everyday – to know what goes into it. It’s not as easy as they think.”
Out of nearly 30 submissions, four students were selected to showcase their recipes in front of a panel of judges. The fifth grade finalists were Jaina Case, Paizly VanHoof, Charlotte Aurdahl and Priya Devi. The recipes they submitted had to match the contest theme this year, which was a fruit and vegetable side dish.
After the nutrition staff selected the finalists, they worked with the future chef finalists and their families to ensure the recipe was correct – including all of the right measurements and the right ingredients.
Then, nutrition staff assembled all of the products together and supplied everything the fifth-graders needed to cook their recipe.
When it came time to create the dishes, the students were required to make the recipe all by themselves. Volunteer employees were on hand to make sure the young chefs had proper knife safety, personal protection equipment, washing hands, etc.
“The students were super excited and was really fun to stand back and watch them,” Leep said.
Community volunteer judges Casey McCord, Donna Koski and Aimee Blevins had the task to select a winner from the group of talented finalists. The recipes are judged each year on taste, healthiness, kid friendliness, originality, ease of preparation, plate presentation and student chef presentations to the judges.
While it was difficult to choose just one, young chef Charlotte Aurdahl was pronounced the winner with her recipe for tiny apple balls.
“When Charlotte wheeled her cart up and presented her stuff to the judges, she had all of the confidence in the world,” Leep said.
“They all had a blast. It is precious to watch them be happy and participate and build each other up,” she said.
The Sodexo nutrition team at the Coos Bay School District thanked all the students who participated in the future chef challenge. They said they will be holding the competition again next year with even more students participating. They also reported Fred Meyer volunteered to donate recipe ingredients for next year’s challenge.
Nutrition director Leep said she submitted Charlotte’s winning recipe to be considered for the Sodexo future chef regional competition. She has the chance to make it all the way to the national finals. Out of all of the future chef participants, one winner is chosen at the end of the contest and named the national champion.
