Future Chef Finalists

Fifth-grade Future Chef finalists Jaina Case, Paizly VanHoof, Charlotte Aurdahl and Priya Devi.

 Courtesy Photo

Students are being encouraged to make healthy food choices at school and beyond. What better way to promote healthy eating than having kids share their favorite healthy recipes?

Fifth graders from across the Coos Bay School District recently created and submitted their own original recipes for the Sodexo sponsored future chef challenge.

Judging panel

Volunteers Casey McCord, Donna Koski and Amiee Blevins were guest judges for the Coos Bay School District's Future Chef Challenge.
Sodexo staff

The Sodexo nutrition team at the Coos Bay School District
Charlotte Aurdahl

Charlotte Aurdahl proudly displays her first place certificate for the Sodexo Future Chef Challenge.
1
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite Easter tradition?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments