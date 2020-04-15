SOUTH COAST — Spring term traditions, final farewells and graduations were put on hold.
“I think a lot of people were pretty sad. I think the anger came later about missing things but it was just sad because you kind of feel like the next two months you had scheduled kind of left you,” said Isabel Groth, a senior at UC Berkeley.
Groth, a Marshfield High School graduate, was getting ready to close out life as an undergraduate student when the spread of COVID-19 changed any and all plans. Instead of walking the graduation stage in Berkeley, she was driving back to Oregon.
For college seniors, these time-honored traditions that go with the end of being an undergraduate student were abruptly cut short as the coronavirus moved students away from campus. Instead of heading into summer and whatever is next, they have been coming back to where they grew up.
Before classes could return in an online capacity, Groth had to make her way back to Oregon.
After it was announced that in-person classes were canceled, she was hoping to stay in Berkeley to finish out the year. But then her sorority house kindly asked everyone to leave.
“They told us to basically please get out. They can’t evict us of course, but they highly suggested that we leave. And once we left they said we can’t come back,” she said.
Plans were further complicated when a shelter-in-place order was issued by the Health Officers in cities across the California Bay Area, including in the City of Berkeley.
“I think the shelter-in-place started at midnight that night and my dad essentially got off work at 6 p.m. and he drove all the way down to Berkeley from Coos Bay and he got there at 4 in the morning and then we drove back the next morning,” said Groth. “It was a lot that day. I also had a midterm that day. Crazy.”
Once back in Oregon, Groth then had some adjusting to do. While online classes were not completely unfamiliar to her — UC Berkeley had reverted to online classes for the past two years due to wildfires — there was the added element of being home that made things different.
“It’s been definitely weird because I feel like in school I’m surrounded by so many people who are studying 24/7. It’s been more difficult to focus especially because I found high school to be pretty easy so I’m used to not studying in this environment, if that makes sense. So it’s harder for me to remember to study every day,” said Groth, who is majoring in Cognitive Science.
As she finishes her degree, Groth is now working on what’s next. Originally planning to work and take a gap year before heading to optometry school, she is working to figure things out.
But in the meantime, there is the rest of the college experience that has been cut short. Visits with friends are now done via Zoom calls and graduation is just a question mark. The commencement ceremony has been postponed with ideas being tossed around about it happening later this summer, in December or even in May of 2021.
“I certainly went through a period where I was upset about everything being canceled but in the grand scheme of things, I think I’m doing better off than most people,” she said. “My classes are still online, still happening and I’m set to graduate still.”
Up in Portland, before coronavirus struck, senior Gabby Hobson was adjusting to changes at Concordia University.
“For Concordia, two weeks before all of this blew up, maybe a month, they announced they are shutting their doors forever. So we were hit especially hard with that,” said Hobson, a North Bend High School graduate. “Everyone at the school was already going through all of the emotions of that and so then the morale around campus was alright, we’re going to finish strong, we have one last semester.”
But as those plans were being made for the final semester in school history, classes were then moved to an online setting.
For Hobson, a student-athlete, it also meant the cancellation of the outdoor track and field season. The team had just come off a successful indoor season that the athletes were looking to replicate in the spring before their season was shut down.
On what ended up being the final practice of the season, Hobson and her teammates were given a choice to either go hang out on campus or complete one last workout on the track.
“Immediately my first thought was I’m doing this workout. I don’t care if I’m doing it alone, I’m doing this workout,” said Hobson, who was joined by the rest of the women's team. “And obviously, I’m really glad that I did because that was the last time I ever got to run with my teammates.”
Hobson then went back to Coos Bay for spring break before returning one last time to school to pack up and head back home for the time being.
“It was really sad and, honestly, it was kind of like I don’t really know what to say (to my roommates). Because I can’t just be like okay I’ll see you later like I would normally do if I was going home for spring break or something. It was a lot of uncertainty,” she said.
Now as she and her professors adjust to finishing an Exercise Sports Science major online, she is still on track for what comes next: grad school. Her applications have been in and now, with the possibility of completing one last track and field season next year, she is figuring out where she wants to go.
All while missing her final term of school.
“If this is the worst that I have to deal with through this whole thing then I’m pretty blessed,” she said. “I know there are so many other people out there struggling. Everyone is going through something. It’s changed everyone’s plans in some way. Everyone is kind of in this together.”
