An Evening with Hannah & Nathan will feature Hannah (Kintner) Kahler and her husband Nathan Kahler, favorites on the Southern Oregon Coast. The duo will perform a benefit show starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, October 8, at the Liberty Theatre, 2100 Sherman Ave. in North Bend.
Nathan, with his smooth baritone voice, and Hannah with her dynamic stage presence will be singing a wide range of popular songs such as “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Fever,” “Crazy” and many more!
