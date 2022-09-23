Coming soon

Hannah and Nathan Kahler will be putting on a show to help raise funds to restore the Liberty Theatre in North Bend.

 Contributed photo

An Evening with Hannah & Nathan will feature Hannah (Kintner) Kahler and her husband Nathan Kahler, favorites on the Southern Oregon Coast. The duo will perform a benefit show starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, October 8, at the Liberty Theatre, 2100 Sherman Ave. in North Bend.

Nathan, with his smooth baritone voice, and Hannah with her dynamic stage presence will be singing a wide range of popular songs such as “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Fever,” “Crazy” and many more!

