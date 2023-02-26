AMVETS Bay Area Post 10 continues its effort to serve the active duty and veteran families of Coos County by partnering with Oregon Coast Community Action, Operation Homefront’s Back to School Brigade, and Dollar Tree to support our local students through a March 1 Operation School Supplies event.
With the help from Dollar Tree, Back-to-School Brigade is Operation Homefront’s annual nationwide school supply collection and distribution campaign. OHF teams up with Bay Area Post 10 Coos Bay and we have collected over 1,000 items to help provide local students of veteran and active duty military families enough supplies to help get through the end of the school year.
