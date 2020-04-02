COOS BAY — Local public health officials were clear in responding to the national question on whether or not people should wear face masks in public: it is a great recommendation, but not realistic.
“So in theory, in a world where - ideally - there would be an unlimited amount of (personal protective equipment) available to anyone, I would say the recommendation is great," said Florence Pourtal-Stevens, public health director for Coos Health and Wellness. "Now in the real world where we live in, this is not a good recommendation because it would take away the little bit of protective equipment for the people who actually need it to protect themselves and take care of sick folks ... That would prevent them from accessing that equipment.”
Brian Leon, an epidemiologist for Coos Health and Wellness, added that there has also been confusion on what wearing the mask would accomplish.
“If there was that level of PPE available, it would need to be stressed that that would be more so that the wearer – unbeknownst to them may be infected and could potentially be having either extremely mild symptoms or anything – to prevent them from spreading that illness," he said. "It would not be to protect them from becoming ill in just a day-to-day moving about type of scenario."
This conversation on Wednesday came on the heels of reports that top US health officials were looking at options to instruct all citizens to wear masks.
As of now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website notes that those that those who are sick should wear a face mask while those that are healthy should refrain.
“You do not need to wear a face mask unless you are caring for someone who is sick (and they are not able to wear a face mask). Face masks may be in short supply and they should be saved for caregivers,” the website reads.
In Coos County, just as is the case in many places across the country, face masks are in low supply.
“So I will talk just for Oregon and our county but definitely, the stock of PPE is dry. We distributed what we received a few weeks ago to our health care system and first responders,” said Pourtal-Stevens. “Just so I can give you an example, a few weeks ago, probably at the beginning of March, we had three suspect COVID-19 cases hospitalized and within the weekend I believe the hospital went through about 175 to 200 masks just to patient care for three people. So that hopefully gives you a sense of the burn rate of the PPE. And this was just three suspect cases.”
At the latest round of Coos County COVID-19 testing, there were still no active cases in the area. So far 201 tests have been conducted with 173 coming back negative and 28 still pending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In