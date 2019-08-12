COOS BAY — The American Red Cross has a severe shortage of type O blood and continues its urgent call for all blood and platelet donors to give now after multiple snow storms and frigid temperatures further reduced lifesaving donations. Severe weather has caused thousands of blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. Right now, blood donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in, and there is less than a 3-day supply of most blood types on hand.
Spread the word about the shortage and ask friends and family to donate. If you have questions about Douglas or Coos county drives, contact Val Gordon at 541-530-8936.
- 8/12/2019 11 a.m.-4 p.m. — Umpqua Bank, North Bend
- 8/13/2019 11 a.m.-4 p.m. — Coquille Community Building - Red Cross Bus
- 8/14/2019 1-6 p.m. — Masonic Temple #59, Reedsport
- 8/15/2019 10 a.m.-3 p.m. — Bay Area Hospital
- 8/16/2019 11 a.m.-4 p.m. — Fred Meyer Florence - Red Cross Bus
- 8/29/2019 Noon-5 p.m. — Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints North Bend Stake
Give the gift of life – make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).