NORTH BEND ─ The local American Legion Post 34 needs to relocate by the end of 2021.
In the very least, it needs to have a timeline for when it will find a new building to base its operations. Located at 1421 E. Airport Way in North Bend, its current building is falling down around them. The property is owned by Southwest Oregon Regional Airport and its Executive Director Theresa Cook said the building has long been a safety concern.
“…(The building) was built in 1942, approximately, and it has outlived its useful structural life,” she said.
Legion Commander Tyler Nickel explained the building was initially constructed by the U.S. Army during WWII. The structure was one of many throughout Coos County and along the west coast. However, Nickel said the building was only meant to last five years.
“When we got it, it was too old anyway, but there was the want to preserve the history,” Nickel said.
But as the Legion has tried to make repairs to keep the building functional, they ran into problems. For example, the American Legion recently tried to replace the windows but discovered that the top half of the siding is asbestos. Not only that, but the plumbing is “ruined and old,” and there remains severe water damage from before the roof was replaced.
“…A lot of things are evident when you try to repair it that it was meant to be a temporary building and there’s only so many Band Aids you can put on that,” Nickel said.
Cook said back in 2007, the Legion entered a one-year lease because of the problems with the structure.
“(The Legion) was given time to find or build something new,” she said. “So, they’ve had 11 years or more to relocate and no activity has occurred. The airport’s master plan calls for taking down buildings with asbestos and those that are structurally unsound because they are a liability to the airport… It also seems that our old WWII asbestos buildings catch fire and burn down before we can take them down, so we want to be proactive.”
Nickel said the Legion has been trying to find alternative locations and were in the process of gathering new leads when COVID hit and slowed their progress.
“There was one option to move farther up the hill … and build our own building,” Nickel said, but said people are concerned about accessibility, stating that many have trouble finding the current building due to it being in an industrial area. “It’d be nice to find a place in the middle of the city or (be visible) when people drive by so they can see where the Legion is.”
According to Nickel, the Legion had a member leave a substantial amount of money behind after they died. Nickel wasn’t sure how much it was, but said it was left behind for the purpose of getting a new building.
“Some members also put a fund together, so we do have money to go towards getting a new building,” Nickel said. “But I know (the funds) aren’t enough to purchase a building outright from the city or buy a piece of property and then build a building.”
Nickel says the Legion is still trying to come up with options.
‘It’s discouraging’
Nickel, born and raised in Coos County, remembers visiting the current Legion building with his grandmother for bingo nights. He got involved with the Legion after serving in the U.S. Marine Corps in 2012 and that he is the youngest member at 30 years old.
“We have 15 people who come to the meetings, though have anywhere from 150 to 180 members who pay dues, but don’t all come because they are either too old or don’t live in the state,” he said. “…My generation hasn’t been volunteering. Some Coast Guard guys helped with the windows, but it is hard to rely on my generation and count that number of people when they are iffy on whether or not they will come….
“It’s discouraging,” he said.
When Nickel got involved, he mostly observed until he saw a need. He said he saw some members doing the honor guard even though they couldn’t stand for more than a couple minutes. So, he stepped up.
“The first two years, I was adamant about fixing (the building’s) problems,” he said.
The Legion received a $5,000 grant from the Home Depot in Reedsport roughly three years ago. It was used to purchase paint and all new windows, as well as materials for a new roof. The grant provided the Legion a chance to build a new roof, which was necessary since a stove was converted into a basin to prevent more water damage to the kitchen. The roof was built with three volunteers and some help from the U.S. Coast Guard members.
Then the Legion began replacing the windows but was told to stop when asbestos was discovered.
“…The wall (we started out on) was being held up by the asbestos siding,” Nickel said. “(That siding) is strong stuff, but not meant to hold up a wall. The wood was rotten all the way through so none of the studs in the wall were holding the ceiling up. That was by far one of the worst problems in the building that is patched up for now.”
But among the other problems are issues with the plumbing, toilets that will not sit flat on the floor, and popcorn pieces falling from the ceiling.
“The roof is rebuilt now or patched, but the damage has been done so you see panels dipping down and stains on it from the water,” he said. “We’ll come in sometimes over the weekend and (popcorn from the ceiling) will be everywhere all over the tables.”
The Legion painted the building recently as well, but the rotten siding soaked up the paint and “now it almost looks worse than before,” Nickel said.
In any new property or building, Nickel said the Legion will need lots of parking space as well as room to host other clubs like the Sea Cadets. It would also like to have space to continue holding community events such as garage sales.
Cook said that the airport has given the Legion notice through the years, but that an official notice was sent stating demolition will be sometime at the end of 2021 – approximately.
“We gave them a heads up,” Cook said. “They do have the opportunity to come to the Airport District and give us a timeline. We respect there is a COVID environment. We want to see (the Legion) try to get their plan in place. If they need extended time, it is based on the fact that they are moving forward.”
She said that the Legion building is not the only one that has received a similar notice, but the apartments across the street from the Legion had as well. This building, also built by the U.S. Army during WWII and contains asbestos, is part of the airport’s 20-year master plan as well.
“The apartment complex was also given a notice,” she said. “Because of COVID, they got a two-year notice, but we asked they move the timeline faster if they can… We want to get the area expanded for additional cargo and aircraft operations because right now we are confined. The cargo operations and airport parking ramp are minimal. It’s part of our 20-year master plan, and we’re into year eight.”
“I know (the situation) makes some of the older members sad because they don’t have the energy or ability to do anything about it anymore and probably spent 40 years of their lives replacing windows and doing upkeep but now see it dilapidated,” Nickel said. “It is depressing thinking that their legacy, everything they ever did to keep the building useable, almost seems worthless when you’re watching it fall apart.”
Legion volunteer, Krystal Hopper, pointed out that the national American Legion group is “responsible for creating the GI Bill” and that locally “the older vets are the ones who have kept it going.”
“People who aren’t affiliated with the veteran world, the community should (still) want a nice building for the Legion,” she said. “We’re lucky to have a post here.”
To offer assistance in finding a new location for the Legion, or to become more involved with the organization, call Nickel at 541-808-1306. The Legion can also be reached via Facebook Messenger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In