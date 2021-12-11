A Coos Bay resident was the winner of The American Legion Bay Area Post Oratorical Contest.
Katlynn Strickler won the contest held at the Coos Bay Elks 1160. Strickler, a ninth-grade, home-schooled student, earned $150 and will now compete at the district level against winners of contests in other communities.
Strickler delivered a prepared oration as well as an oration on a randomly assigned constitutional topic. She impressed the judges with her speech and the way she presented her speech.
Since 1938, The American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program has encouraged the nation’s high school students to study the U.S. Constitution and to hone their public speaking skills. For information, visit legion.org/oratorica
