On Monday, October 17 the American Culinary Federation Team USA participants will visit the Oregon Coast Culinary Institute to practice for an upcoming international competition. Community members are invited to a special luncheon for 100 people as part of their training.
ACF Team USA Luncheon Logistics:
· Date: Monday, Oct. 17; Noon – 1:45 p.m.
· Location: OCCI at Southwestern Oregon Community College (SWOCC). 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay.
· Menu: Three-course meal consisting of fish, port and a dessert; no additional details. No substitutions or special requests.
· RSVP: Reservations required. Email occi@socc.edu or call 541-888-7309.
Seating available every 15 minutes from noon – 1:45 p.m.
Limited to 100 RSVPs. First-come, first-served.
No parties larger than six.
The ACF Team USA is made of professional chefs from around the country. They will work with OCCI faculty and students during their visit. OCCI Executive Director Randy Torres serves as Team USA’s assistant manager and OCCI alum Elena Smith is an apprentice on the team.
“The ACF Team sets the standard of excellence in the culinary industry. It’s inspiring for our students to see them in action and work alongside them,” said Chef Randy Torres. “We are fortunate for the exposure this visit provides our students and local community.”
ACF Team USA is currently preparing for the for the Culinary World Cup 2022 in Luxembourg, taking place this November. The event is one of the largest and most important competitions in the world with more than 30 teams from across the globe. Local OCCI students will assist at the event. Part of the competition requires the chefs to prepare a three-course meal for 100 people.
To learn more about OCCI and the culinary program offered through Southwestern Oregon Community College, visit www.socc.edu/occi.
