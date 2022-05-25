The Oregon Chapter of the American Cetacean Society is having our monthly speaker series meeting via Zoom on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 10:00am. Please join us for Interpretation: An Important Skill for Naturalists.
The event is free and open to the public. You must register to receive the Zoom link & password by 5:00pm Friday June, 3, 2022. Register at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/speaker-series-meeting-tickets-345783938067 Sign in information will be emailed after registration closes on June 3rd. The program begins promptly at 10:00am so please sign in a few minutes ahead of time.
What is natural history interpretation? Why is it important for naturalists? Learn about the art of interpretation and how you can incorporate it in your programs. Tips, techniques, resources and challenges will be discussed. Interpretation has changed in recent times with social media and in-person to virtual programs, so how do we adapt?
Our speaker, Joy Primrose, enjoys engaging with visitors in informal place-based learning from leading guided estuary walks, whale watching, and tabling events to presenting campground programs and other presentations. She became a Certified Marine Naturalist through The Whale Museum in August 2010 and a Certified Interpretive Guide (CIG) through the National Association of Interpretation in December 2015. She has participated in Oregon State Parks Whale Watching Spoken Here program since March 2005, and as a volunteer interpreter at Oregon State University's Hatfield Marine Science Visitor Center since 2014. She was also a volunteer interpreter at the Oregon Coast Aquarium from 2007-2015. Joy is currently President of the American Cetacean Society-Oregon Chapter and an American Cetacean Society National Board Director.
Contact Joy Primrose, ACS Oregon Chapter President at marine_lover4ever@yahoo.com or (541) 517-8754 for more information.
The American Cetacean Society protects whales, dolphins, porpoises, and their habitats. The non-profit organization was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in San Pedro, CA. Information on the ACS can be found on the website: www.acsonline.org
You can also find us on Facebook now at American Cetacean Society-Oregon Chapter
