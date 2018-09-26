COOS BAY — The Coos Bay City Council held a work session Tuesday night to discuss the updated status of the century-old American Building and it’s failing structure.
City staff informed the council after months of attempting to work with building owner, Greg Flanders, on securing necessary repairs to the building that it will soon be issuing a violation as a result of his noncompliance.
Coos Bay Public Works Director Jim Hossley said during Tuesday’s meeting the city intends on sending the violation, which will be a $750 fine in accordance to city code, by the end of this week. According to Hossley, Flanders was advised to submit a building permit application for the repair of the buildings windows and foundation by Sept. 17.
Before doing so, a “test run” plan was set into place earlier this summer to begin repairing a single window in the west wall first and if successful then all the windows would receive the same repairs. An application was filled out to complete the test run, but the permit was never picked up nor has any work been done to begin its remedy process.
The building located on Central Avenue in downtown Coos Bay houses multiple businesses including So It Goes Coffee House, American Family Insurance and Sky Bar. City Councilor Philip Marler expressed his concern over how those businesses are functioning given the building’s current conditions.
“I think with all the scaffolding there, the tunnels and everything else it’s unsightly for the city,” Marler said. “It’s a hindrance for those businesses.”
Coos Bay Mayor Joe Benetti asked the city staff what their recommendation would be moving forward, once the violation was issued and what more could be done. Hossley suggested the next steps involve declaring the building a nuisance through a public hearing and determining its abatement.
“The owner will be charged with abating or fixing (the building),” Hossley said. “He would have a time frame typically 60 days, per the ordinance, to get started and begin making those improvement and repairs.”
If Flanders doesn’t comply with the order to abate then the city will take over and conduct the repairs itself. The city would be allowed to do so by placing a lien on the property.
“We want to keep the building in intact and the business owners in there,” Hossley said.
Last fall, the city performed a structural investigation of the building from outside on the right-of-way. Its final report, which cost about $17,400, found the structure needed a repair in its brick dislodgement, steel lintels and settlement.
While an assessment wasn’t completed inside the building, due to Flanders not granting the city access, Hossley said as of now there are no plans to vacate or demolish the building, but rather complete its overdue repairs.