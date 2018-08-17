COOS BAY — In an attempt to take action and address the housing needs of young adults in Coos County who are struggling to find housing, a Coos Bay nonprofit has proposed a possible solution.
Alternative Youth Activities Inc. (AYA), a private nonprofit accredited educational organization, has purchased a home in the hopes of providing housing for young adults.
Executive Director Scott Cooper said he has been researching for the last two years and working with other local nonprofits on finding real-world solutions to the housing crisis in the county.
About two weeks ago, the organization purchased a five-bedroom, two- bathroom home in the Empire District. Cooper has been working with a small group of volunteers and students from AYA to help make renovations and repairs to the home. He is hoping to have it completed by September.
“We want to be clear that the home is not running as a youth shelter,” said Cooper. “We are landlords willing to rent to youth in the area.”
The organization is still working out the logistics and is in its early planning stages on how it wants to proceed. It is unclear if they will issue individual leases or enter into a master lease agreement with other nonprofits like The Devereux Center, Oregon Coast Community Action or The ARK Project. In such a case, the nonprofits would enter an agreement with AYA and would act as mediators with the future tenants.
It would also be charged with finding tenants to fill the home and entering a sublease agreement with the respected parties. Although nothing has been set in place yet, Cooper said the group is still exploring its options and consulting with other groups on its action plan.
Since the home occupancy is less than five people it will not have to apply for any special permits or licenses, it will however need to register with the city as a business.
According to Cooper, from his experience in the nonprofit world and with his involvement in the homeless community he has noticed landlords generally do not like to lease with younger adults.
For many young adults, various issues may arise which might hinder landlords from entering an agreement such as having little or no credit.
“Nobody is stepping up in the community,” said Cooper. “About 99.9 percent of those young adults cannot find a place to live.”
Cooper also said on top of finding willing landlords, the other challenge lies in finding a home or apartment that is affordable and within ones budget.
According to a national study from the National Low Incoming Housing Coalition, the cost of renting homes across the county did not sync up with the low wages residents were earning. In Coos County, a resident earning minimum wage would have to work at least 57 hours a week to afford a two-bedroom home.
While the home is still undergoing repairs, the opening date when AYA will start accepting applications has not yet been set. It has already accepted donations to furnish the home and has secured appliances including a refrigerator and a washer and dryer. According to Cooper, the organization was able to get funding to purchase the home and complete renovations through a private donor.
In the next coming months, Cooper said he will continue to meet with other nonprofits to discuss how to best use its new facility with a focus on serving the at-risk youth population.