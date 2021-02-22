The Coquille man accused of playing a role in the road-rage incident which left a North Bend man dead in December had his first appearance in court this week.
Joshua Thompson, 40, was arraigned Monday afternoon on the charges of murder in the second degree and the failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons.
Prosecutors accuse Thompson of killing 28-year-old Michael Moore after an incident of road rage in North Bend on Dec. 27. An autopsy showed Moore died from major crushing injuries the same day.
Thompson is alleged to have fled the scene of the incident before abandoning the vehicle he was driving and being picked up by another vehicle. That second vehicle was found several days later in remote forest land in northern Coos County, according to police.
According to District Attorney Paul Frasier, the Coos County Grand Jury indicted Thompson Friday after hearing testimony from 22 witnesses pertaining to Moore’s death.
Thompson, who is legally considered innocent until proven guilty, appeared before Judge Martin Stone, who set Thompson’s bail at $2 million. Thompson remained in custody at the Coos County jail as of Monday.
His next court appearance is currently slated for March 22, according to court documents. He hasn’t yet been assigned an attorney.
