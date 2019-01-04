COOS COUNTY — The deadlock continues between President Trump and congressional leaders over funding for a border wall, placing the government shutdown at two weeks.
The 14-day shutdown is impacting a total of 800,000 federal employees and 42,000 active duty U.S. Coast Guard members. Right now, four civilian employees are on furlough just from Sector North Bend.
Since the uniformed military personnel guarding coastal borders are going unpaid, some operations are being prioritized while others are being put on hold.
“Our operations are put into priority depending on the mission and whether it is being actively or passively managed,” said Chief Petty Officer David Mosley out of the U.S. Coast Guard District 13 office in Seattle, Wash.
As he explained it, the Coast Guard is still answering search and rescue calls and conducting maritime safety, national security and law enforcement missions.
However, other operations that include maintaining buoys to make sure waterways are ready to go are on delay.
“We’re looking at tiers and what we absolutely have to do right now,” Mosley said.
Just in the last two days since the Dungeness crab season has opened back up, the Coast Guard has rescued two vessels. One was near Coos Bay, while the other was off the Columbia River.
“Those who still need us to keep them safe, they can be rest assured that we are still here to do that,” he said.
Though the Coast Guard wants the public to know they can be relied on when needed most, members and their families are scrambling to make sure they are secured if their Jan. 15 paycheck doesn’t come through.
“Coast Guard Sector North Bend has been impacted due to the government shutdown,” wrote LTJG Wade Myers in an email to The World, public information officer for Sector North Bend. “A small number of civilian employees have been furloughed, however all military personnel are expected to perform their regular scheduled duties.”
If the Jan. 15 paycheck isn’t made, Coast Guard members will need to reach out to its Coast Guard Mutual Assistance program for help.
The program has been around since 1924 with the mission to provide financial help to Coast Guardsmen in need.
“That mission has been unchanged for almost 100 years,” said Cari B. Thomas, CEO for the 501c3 program and retired rear admiral for the Coast Guard.
For the program to cover both military and civilian employees if the Jan. 15 paycheck doesn’t come in, it would cost $150 million.
“Being a small nonprofit, we don’t have $150 million,” Thomas said. “We are asking businesses to try and help, landlords to extend payments and creditors to help because this is an all hands on deck situation to help the Coast Guard if they aren’t paid in the middle of January.”
In 2017, the program provided $5 million in support to 2,600 men and women in the Coast Guard for various needs. Outside of a government shutdown, the program usually steps in to help with financial issues that range from disasters and emergencies to education, family support for special needs children, adoptions, as well as unexpected funeral costs, anything to get members through a rough time in their lives.
In 2013, the program provided support during the 16-day government shutdown, but that was only for civilian employees.
“It’s my understanding that government shutdowns have only ever impacted civilian employees,” Thomas said. “The active duty and reservists are covered through some type of authorization through the Department of Defense. Although they don’t give us money, they do write the Coast Guard into their authorizations. They didn’t do that this year, so it is the military and the civilian workforce being impacted.”
The Coast Guard is the only branch of the military under the Department of Homeland Security, which isn’t being funded through the current shutdown. In the past when other military branches were affected, emergency funding through Congress was passed for service members, explained in an NBC News article.
When the Coast Guard Mutual Assistance program stepped in to help civilian employees during the 2013 government shutdown, it provided $200,000.
With the next pay period looming and possibly going unfulfilled, many Coast Guard members have already reached out to the Coast Guard Mutual Assistance program.
“A couple ships have gone on deployment, so we’ve been in touch with their spouses and helping when those requests come in,” Thomas said. “Three different ships and a dozen folks that have asked for help are deployed.”
Not only that, but the program is helping people stationed in Bahrain and southwest Asia as well.
“They live on the economy and are not living in government-provided quarters, so we are helping five to six people there as well,” Thomas said.
As of now, the program is ready to help 21,000 Coast Guard members once there is no pay being provided.
As for asking businesses and landlords to provide extensions on rent and mortgages, Thomas said the program is asking most of that work to happen at the local level. She explained that the Coast Guard wrote a letter for members and their families to take to landlords asking for those extensions, citing the government shutdown for the request.
“At our level, we are working with other military-affiliated financial institutions such as the Navy Federal Credit Union and USAA,” Thomas said. “They are providing their own levels of assistance to the extent that they can. We are asking local commands to go to local credit unions and ask for help, go to their local Chamber of Commerce to ask for help.”
Thomas has already seen some restaurants throughout the nation offer free meals to feed Coast Guard families, while other businesses are collecting baby goods.
“The support is happening on a multitude of levels and have a multitude of people being generous of their time, talent and treasures,” Thomas said. “We’ve seen hundreds of dollars come in from $10 up to some large gifts from people who understand we want to help and want to help more, and they are doing their part to help us.”
She compared the situation to a Coast Guard search and rescue where a team is required to get those missions done.
“It’s the same thing here,” she said. “We’re asking for a team of people to help get together and make sure we are prepared in the event that the Coast Guard does not get paid. We are hoping for the best and preparing for the worst.”
For Chief Petty Officer Mosley, he wants the public to know that even though Coast Guard personnel are going unpaid, they will continue to do the job.
“We are here,” he said. “If someone is in trouble, they need to know we will answer the call to help them. That is our dedication to the American public. The next paycheck, whether or not it comes through, we will still be standing here doing the job.”
To donate to the Coast Guard Mutual Assistance program, visit www.cgmahq.org.