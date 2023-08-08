Fishing legend bound for Hall of Fame
Frank Moore fishes the North Umpqua River in March 2007. Moore will be enshrined in the Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame at the Reedsport Flyfishing Expo on Saturday, Feb. 27. Contributed photo.

All angling on the North Umpqua River and its tributaries is closed through Nov. 30. Low numbers of returning wild summer steelhead prompted state fishery managers to enact the angling closure from the mouth to the marker below Soda Springs Dam.

ODFW biologists project the run will not meet the 1,200 returning wild fish “critical abundance level” – the point where conserving the population could be in jeopardy if a downward trend continues. This threshold is defined in the CMP (Coastal Multispecies Conservation and Management Plan.)

